WDC School Board: Get to know your 8 school board candidates

Name: Gail Vittetoe

Age: 60

Occupation: Self-employed (32 years)

Public office experience: None, however public service work includes, a Cyber Café board member, suicide prevention program coordinator, St Ann's school PTA president, Scout Master, and many others. I also worked extensively with the special education processes at both the public and private schools.

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I would work with the present school board to continue a creative enforcement for a safe and positive learning experience. Work with the board to ensure all students receive a quality education. Work to be certain the school remains a positive part of the area communities.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I would like to work as a board to create some new procedural guidelines that ensure all parties involved in a negative written complaint come together to discuss it in a positive way. Keeping with the positive environment. Open communication with the public is also a way to gather and disseminate information about our schools.

Why are you the best candidate? I would be the best candidate for the job because, I have years of experience working with committees and organizations. This would make me a quality candidate and a good fit to work with our present school board. To keep WDC performing at the highest level of education. I have 3 children and a grandchild that have graduated from WDC, and 2 grandchildren still in WDC. I would love to have the chance to work with the present board, students and community to keep WDC at the highest standard of education.

Name: Kevin Klawitter

Age: 28

Occupation: Behavior Aide, Seasons Adult Foster Care

Public office experience: None

What do you want to accomplish if elected? My primary goal on the school board would be to create policies that ensure WDC is a safe and productive environment for students and teachers alike. This means anti-bullying policies should not only be established but enforced, and those who stand by and let abuse happen should face consequences just like the bullies. I also want to ensure teachers receive fair pay that fits the important work they do, and that they are given the best resources available so they won't have to pay for supplies out of their own pockets.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? My anti-bullying strategy is multilateral: staff should be trained to be vigilant and recognize bad behavior when it occurs and to not brush it off as "just one of those things". In addition, students who are targets of bullying should be given a chance to advocate for themselves and tell their stories without fear of reprisal. Mental Health services should also be available for all who need them, and students and faculty should be educated about the need for mental health services to best eliminate the stigma attached to them.

Why are you the best candidate? I grew up in the WDC school system. My K-12 years were spent here, and as the son of a teacher I was taught respect for the school means being able to recognize where improvements can be made. In addition, working in the Children and Families Division of Northern Pines Mental Health has given me unique insight into the lives of students who need help the most.

Name: Peter Hayes

Age: 60

Occupation: Truck driver

Public office experience: School board eight years

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I would like to see the number of students that enroll to other schools decrease. Additionally, I would like to see our school approach education from a collaborative standpoint.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I think we need to look at and determine why students are open enrolling whether it be sports, academic opportunities, etc. and then work on improving those areas in our school We also need to make sure we are keeping current students in our school. I think we do this by taking a collective approach to our school's needs by getting students, parents, alumni and community members more involved with what's going on within our school and at our school board meetings, and by listening to their thoughts and concerns regarding our school.

Why are you the best candidate? I think I am the best candidate because I have been actively involved with the WDC School. I previously served on the school board for eight years. I have three children who graduated from WDC, and I have been involved with WDC programs for over 25 years through coaching and volunteering.

Name: Becca Bucholz-Grieger

Age: NA

Occupation: Nurse

Public office experience: None

What do you want to accomplish if elected? There are many variables affecting today's students in becoming successful. For Instance, the increase of student stress to balance school, activities, and extracurriculars has become overwhelming, leading to achievement gaps. If elected, I would like to close the gaps, enhance resiliency and empower students.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? One step at a time. Beginning with opening the communication lines. By listening to students, teachers, parents, and community member's perspective on where the downfall is occurring. Identifying the weakness and strengths of the core curriculum, will enable us to make appropriate changes where needed and build up WDC's school strengths. Everything takes time, but when the community stands together towards common goals everyone benefits.

Why are you the best candidate? I am ambitious and always eager to learn, and give it my best. Growing up in Wadena, I've learned the value of living in a small-town. When given the opportunity to return to Wadena my husband and I were thrilled to move our family back to the area. I am passionate about WDC's future and strive to be involved with the decision making process to improve our schools and student's successes. If elected as a school board member I will devote my time, enthusiasm, and robust attitude to advocate for the valued individuals of WDC community whose opinion matters.

Name: Tammy Kircher

Age: 39

Occupation: Scholarship Administrator

Public office experience: None

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I hope to build a strong relationship with the school district, working together to better the environment for all our students. My main objectives are to acquire handicap playground equipment, help the food program reach their goals of serving healthy lunches and snacks and work with staff to determine if there are more options we can provide for our students to help them succeed in life.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I plan to research fundraising options for handicap playground equipment that would be accessible at both buildings. I also want to explore creative ways of providing healthy snacks for students when grants are not awarded. I would like to work with local businesses to organize volunteer opportunities for the students to help learn about possible career choices. Listen to teachers and get their perspective on what they feel is needed for our students, i.e. in-depth financial classes, additional language options, more teaching opportunities for healthy living choices, etc.

Why are you the best candidate? With past employment working with children and students and having three children in the school district, this has allowed me to interact with other students and parents regarding their struggles or ideas for the school. I have a strong passion to support our students in helping them succeed and assisting future graduates so they feel they have all the tools needed to join the workforce or continue their education. In order to do this we need to think outside of the box and not be afraid to fail until we find what works best.

Name: Ann Pate

Age: 59

Occupation: Housewife and registered yoga instructor

Public office experience: Currently serving as WDC School District #2155 school board member since 2003. She serves on the M-State Advisory Committee and on the M-State Foundation Committee, served on the FEMA Recovery Team and was the Cyber Café board chairwoman.

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I want to increase the percentage of WDC High School graduates and increase the number of students who go to post secondary schools.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? This is accomplished through supporting programs and activities.

Why are you the best candidate? I am the best candidate because I bring years of experience with budget and education at the WDC School Board, serving as WDC board chair from 2010-2012 when the twin EF4 tornado came through Wadena and Bluffton—working with City of Wadena administration, the Minnesota Governor, the attorney general and the Congressional representative to help rebuild the WDC school district.

Name: Ryan Damlo

Age: 37

Occupation: Foundation executive director at Tri-County Health Care

Public office experience: Appointed to Wadena Housing Authority Commissioner (6 years)

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I want to grow the enrollment and programs to make Wadena-Deer Creek the best school district in the area while still having a balanced budget each year. I want to focus on students, families, and serving our communities. A priority of mine will be focusing on the right resources and tools for our staff to make our district inclusive for all of our students.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I will use my community leadership and knowledge of board policies, procedures, and finance background to help lead the district. I am an active parent in the community and serve Wadena in many areas and will use those relationships to help give a voice to our community members at the board level. I will focus on staff needs for enhancing the experience for our students, mental health training and programming, and programs like STEM.

Why are you the best candidate? I am extremely passionate about Wadena and our surrounding communities and work daily on improving them. I serve on committees, boards, and community service groups and know that no one stands alone, that we have to work sensibly together to accomplish our goals. I have created and worked with budgets for non-profits and government and maintained fiscal responsibility. Finally, I believe you need to be an active leader and community member to effectively serve your community. I serve to better our communities and our children: Cubmaster-Wadena Cub Scouts, President-Wadena Lions Club, Commissioner-Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority, WDC Community Education committee and St Ann's Catholic Church Springfest committee.

Name: Melissa Seelhammer

Age: 36

Occupation: Accountant at Merickel Lumber

Public office experience: None

What do you want to accomplish if elected? My goal is to help the school district continue the level of excellence that our school district has worked hard to achieve.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I plan to do this by learning more about the school system and by keeping an open mind while making decisions.

Why are you the best candidate? As a WDC alumni and a mother with children in different levels of the school system, I believe I can bring insight and perspective to the board. I would be honored to serve on the WDC school board.