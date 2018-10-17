Sharon Theusch attended the regular Wadena County Commission meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16 and spoke during the public recognition time, sharing that the county should consider serving residents that are threatened by health hazards like potato farming, indicating that such a practice in her region of the county could possibly dry up their private well, and contaminate their drinking water supply.

"I'm here to plead with the county to follow their comprehensive plan to protect our waters in district A-2 and to protect our environment," Theusch said. "I feel that the irrigation wells that have gone up in the Huntersville area and the three that are pending currently within a mile of our property are dangerous to our environment and to our domestic wells. I'm pleading for the county to review the comprehensive plan and speak for yourself in your own words how you do want to protect our environment."

In response, board chair Sheldon Monson said county staff are working on this and attorneys and staff would be responding in a timely manner.

Not long after Theusch's plea, the county commissioners heard from Wadena County Planning and Zoning director Deana Malone about an attorney opinion about the use of water in farm operations in the county. According to the attorney opinion from Scott Anderson of Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, P.A., the county is following its ordinances and that the use of water, from wells or otherwise, for watering fields, is a permitted use. Malone noted that her presentation was not one she would be debating at the meeting.

This topic stems from a previous petition signed by 17 county residents asking the county staff to follow its own ordinances concerning permitting irrigation wells and farms amongst Minnesota's Pineland Sands an area, located in Becker, Cass, Hubbard, and Wadena counties.

The petitioners' concern was that the county was allowing farming operations in the A-2 district. Their concern was that using well water to irrigate crops was not allowed in the A-2 district, without first obtaining a conditional use permit (CUP). The petition interprets the county language saying that such farming is only allowed in an A-3 district, unless a CUP is granted. The attorney's 10-page opinion denies that interpretation.

There was further communications between the Theuschs and the county that included concerns of policy issues, questions of perceived fairness and rating the value of differing land use, according to the letter from the attorney.

In a response to the petition in August, Malone shared that through her research of the last 46 years, the county has never required conditional use permits for a farm seeking to use a well to water its crops in any agricultural district, according to Section 7.C.4.

All throughout the time the county has had zoning in affect, the use of wells for water supply purposes, of whatever nature, has been regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota DNR. Malone noted that, other counties surrounding Wadena County also handle the process in this way.

Wadena County Commissions heard the opinion but offered no comment or debate on the topic.

Theusch indicated that she has obtained an attorney concerning this zoning issue.

Following hearing the opinion from the attorney, commissioners unanimously showed their support of the opinion and placed the opinion in public record, with the possibility of review in the future. Hearing their approval, Theusch verbally shared her disapproval of the opinion.

"I oppose and I disagree on everything," Sharon Theusch said following the passing of the motion.

With both sides preparing their attorneys, if the case does go to suit, the county is prepared to pay for attorney fees out of the MCIT (Minnesota County Intergovernmental Trust) funds.

Are the rules right?

Following the meeting, commissioner Chuck Horsager commented on the topic. Horsager serves on the Planning and Zoning board as well as the Soil and Water Conservation District board. He said that the county had two issues at hand, one being whether the county is following its own rules, which commissioners agree it is. The other issue is whether the rules the county is following are protecting the residents of the county.

"The bigger issue is maybe what the county should do, or who should do what," Horsager said, commenting that more discussion is needed to determine if something should change, and if so, he wondered if it should be handled at the state level or locally.

"Somehow we need to have an eye toward protecting our natural resources and our environments, but also protecting the livelihoods of farmers and others involved in the agricultural community," Horsager said. "We have been doing both to a certain degree. Maybe we do need to take a closer look at it."

Horsager said that Wadena County has a great deal of farming in it and he was concerned about starting to say what type of farming could stay and what would have to stop.

Horsager would rather the groups could have more conversations about the situation rather than heading into a lawsuit.

Malone said that the county did receive correspondence from an attorney representing the Theuschs last Friday. The county's attorney, Scott Anderson will be responding.

DNR's related work

The Minnesota DNR has been handling review of permitting for many permit requests from farming groups like R.D. Offutt Co. (RDO), a North Dakota-based agriculture company. RDO voluntarily reduced the number of new water appropriation permit applications on file with the MN DNR earlier this year.

At one time, RDO had 54 preliminary notifications and/or groundwater appropriation permit applications pending with the DNR. It has now withdrawn all but five groundwater appropriation permit applications for new irrigated crop production sites in Minnesota's Pineland Sands area, located in Becker, Cass, Hubbard, and Wadena counties.

The DNR was concerned with potential impacts to groundwater and surface water associated with the proposed expansion of irrigated crop production in the Pineland Sands area. Many of the parcels in question had been in commercial timber production, and the DNR was also concerned with effects from land use conversion.

The DNR remains concerned with the broader implications of increased irrigated crop production and land conservation in the Pineland Sands and needs better information for future potential permitting decisions in certain parts of the area. The DNR is proposing a special study of groundwater use and land use change in the Pineland Sands area. The special study will focus on several key areas within the Pineland Sands where anticipated irrigation applications and potential impacts are greatest.