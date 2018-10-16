Wadena City Council: Tax sale could be boon to Wadena's economy

"The bonds for those special assessments have been paid off," Uselman said of several of the properties. "I just think it's time to bite the bullet, wash our hands of those assessments and move forward in a positive manner."

Bower said she recommended decreasing the assessments of the properties where bonds have been paid off. She did not recommend reducing those properties that had bonds remaining.

"I do believe a reduction will help these sales," Bower said.

Uselman said a number of lots in the SW part of Wadena (vacated after the tornado) and several in the Folkestad East addition have been identified as tax forfeited. MMCDC expressed interest in up to nine properties. On these properties they would plan to build speculative homes for single family home construction. In order to fit into the MMCDC's budget, the reduction in costs for the lots was calculated at more than 50 percent.

"I think currently our housing market is pretty strong and I think they could be successful, if they are, then they would continue building homes on these nine lots for speculative purpose," Uselman said.

The council was all in favor of the resolution authorizing tax forfeited properties located in the city to return to private ownership and reducing special assessments on certain tax forfeited properties. They also indicated stipulations for certain properties that would allow an additional 10 percent reduction in special assessment costs, provided a single-family home is built on the lot within two years of purchase.

Some of the special assessments on these properties are as high as $19,798. Some have none, but have very high tax values, up to $45,100.

With the reduction of these assessments, these properties will be up for public sale, so anyone can purchase them when put for sale. Visit the city hall for further details about these properties.

In other council action the board approved:

• Holding a public hearing Nov. 13 to introduce the planned 2019 fee schedule and a public hearing for miscellaneous assessments including unpaid sidewalks, snow removal, lawn mowing, sweeping, nuisance property, clean-up, fire hydrant maintenance, and other charges.

• A resignation of Maslowski Wellness and Research Center employee Dean Kallevig. Wellness Center manager Eric Robb said Kallevig has done a lot of behind the scenes work at the center.

• Step increases for Lisa Anderson (step 3 to step 4), David Waln (step 3 to step 4), Jeremy Zaic (step 4 to step 5).

• Authorizing the hiring of two desk clerks and part time maintenance staff at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.

• Authorizing the hiring of three employees for the Wadena Municipal Liquor Store.

• An application for roll-off services from AAA Roll-Off Service LLC. The service serves both residential and commercial customers.

• Authorizing the submission of an Innovative Business Development Infrastructure application. If awarded, this funding would go towards a project "to provide 14 quality lots that will be available to businesses to build new buildings and increase the tax base as well as increase employment in the City of Wadena. Wadena is the County Seat for Wadena County, one of the most economically stressed Counties in Minnesota," the application reads.

• Authorizing the issuance of a Brewer Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License for Drastic

Measures Brewing LLC. Bower was unsure when the license's effective start date would be. This license allows Drastic Measures to sell, for off-sale purposes, malt liquor manufactured on the premises. Sales under this license must be in 64-ounce growlers or 750-milliliter bottles that meet specific packaging requirements detailed in State Statute. Dean Uselman shared that kegs of beer from the brewery could only be sold through the Wadena Municipal Liquor Store, a benefit to the city's liquor store.

• Authorizing a one-year extension to the audit services contract with Eide Bailly.

• The council set a special meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 to discuss plans of the new Wadena City Library with the library board.

In council reports, Wade Miller noted that after hours vandalism and trash seen at the Burlington Northern Park have slowed thanks to the park now having password protected WiFi.

Concerning the band stand in the park, Bower noted that work to get the bandstand on the Historic Registry could help the city fix it and avoid having to have the stand handicap accessible, a change that would likely keep the structure closed to the public, due to the high cost of renovations.

In Mayor George Deiss' report he responded to several complaints resident Toby Pierce made at previous meetings. Deiss said he has heard that people do not want the city entrance signs changed. That the signs are lit up and are maintained. He suggested that businesses in the community could perhaps adopt a sign and maintain it even more so. He added that the sign at Travelers Park could be lit up for about $1,000. At this time the city was not going to do so because they were not sure they wanted the sign to stay there.

In Dean Uselman's report, he shared that work to remodel the old Rising Phoenix building (the future home of Super One Foods) is going to create the need to move a large mural, depicting people of Wadena. Uselman said the art will be saved and moved, the new location is under consideration.