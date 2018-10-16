City approves closing portion of Dayton Avenue

The meeting, held Tuesday, Oct. 9 was a chance for all council members to voice their opinion on the project and all were in favor of closing a portion of Dayton Ave. between Second and Third streets to the south of the school and making the remaining portion open to two-way traffic. After accepting the resolution to close a portion of Dayton Ave. the council also approved a resolution accepting a portion of a planned alley from the WDC school district.

The council heard from several community members in opposition to the project and from school administration and staff expressing their support for the project during a public hearing on the project September 11. The council did not take further public comment during Tuesday's meeting.

Mayor George Deiss spoke first on the subject saying he heard from several homeowners, through letters, phone calls, visits, in the vicinity of the project that supported the closure. He stated that the proposed plan results in no loss of parking during school hours, and it creates parking after school hours.

"I feel in my heart that this is the correct and safest project to go forward," Deiss said.

Councilmember Bruce Uselman said he spoke with many people in person, all in support of vacating the avenue. Uselman said he appreciated that the council had more time to think it over and hear from more people in the community.

"From what I've heard and what I see, I think it's a very appropriate plan," Uselman said.

He said if the transportation director at the school thinks this is appropriate, that it is a good plan. Uselman's request was that he wanted to enhance an area next to the residents with black top. Deiss said in his conversations with WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum he spoke about having the alley the school is vacating tarred, tarring behind a residence and also doing snow removal of that L-shaped portion of the alley leading into the street.

Wade Miller commented that from those residents he heard from, they were adamantly in support of making the remaining portion of Dayton open to two-way traffic.

Jessie Gibbs said that from what he heard it was an overwhelming amount of support for the project, so he was in favor.

Deb Wiese said after reviewing all material, it came down to this project creating the most safe option for students.

"I am entrusting that the superintendent and engineers that went into this, and the planning, brought the best plan forward," Wiese said. "I just feel that they know their business."