Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    DNR announces 16 parcels for fall 2018 land sale

    By none Today at 11:26 a.m.

    The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will offer 16 parcels for sale in three public oral bid auctions in October and November. The properties include unimproved recreational land in Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Fillmore, Hennepin, Houston, Itasca, Kanabec, Lake, Mille Lacs, and Wadena counties. Property information, auction instructions and a map of the parcels can be found on the DNR's land sale webpage.

    Public auction details, parcel information and the latest updates are available online mndnr.gov/lands_minerals/landsale/.

    People can also call (651) 259-5432, (888) 646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us for more information.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsDNRland sale
    Advertisement