The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting a test of the Emergency Alert Systems and Wireless Emergency Alert. The first portion of the test begins at 1:18 p.m. Central and the second portion at 1:20 p.m. All smartphone users will receive an alert and the message will read, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." The alert will also have a header that reads "Presidential Alert."

The test was originally planned for Sept. 20, but was postponed until Wednesday due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.