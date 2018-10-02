Search
    National test of wireless emergency alert system scheduled for Wednesday

    By Ross Torgerson on Oct 2, 2018 at 4:18 p.m.

    Cell phone users who receive an emergency alert on their phones Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 3: don't be alarmed. It's only a test.

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting a test of the Emergency Alert Systems and Wireless Emergency Alert. The first portion of the test begins at 1:18 p.m. Central and the second portion at 1:20 p.m.

    All smartphone users will receive an alert and the message will read, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." The alert will also have a header that reads "Presidential Alert."

    The test was originally planned for Sept. 20, but was postponed until Wednesday due to ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Florence.

