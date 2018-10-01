Mental Health Crisis: Not just a battle for beds

That drop was part of a federal government move to lower the amount of people who have been institutionalized. While there are more places for the mentally ill who are need of different types of care, they are almost always full, according to Willie.

"Generally all of the state facilities are at full census," WIllie said. "They can't keep up."

Willie said these beds are important because they are the beds that accept the severely mentally ill in need of acute services, once they can access them. These facilities are unlike such treatment centers as the one in Wadena, which offers Intensive Residential Treatment Services. Intensive Residential Treatment Services (IRTS) are time-limited mental health services provided in a residential setting, which offers a level of care not for someone suffering from a severe mental health episode, Willie said.

The lack of beds available aligned with recent concerns over the lack of placement for the mentally ill in the state and more locally, Wadena County. The lack of space available to a mentally ill person causes more people to flood into ERs and jails in crisis. But simply adding more beds misses the bigger picture, according to findings from a Mental Wellness Committee formed in Wadena County in May 2018.

The committee includes co-chairs Tanya Leskey, Human Service Director and Judge Sally Robertson as well as members from the county commission, staff from emergency personnel, human services, and the attorney's office in Wadena County. The goal of the committee was to find solutions for individuals with severe mental illness and aggression that makes them difficult to place.

The committee's work so far has involved conversations with the local hospitals Lakewood Health Systems and Tri-County Health Care as well as the county jail to hear from them what issues they face often being the first place a severely mentally ill person goes.

Some of those conversations have been about giving staff more knowledge about identifying mentally ill so that the process of getting someone help moves more quickly.

"I just feel time is of the essence," Judge Robertson said regarding giving people the help they need as quickly as possible.

Willie said that part of the difficulty is that mental health is not an area of expertise for some hospital staff. But some protocols could be developed in those areas.

"Can we figure out a way to bring some of that acute mental health treatment into the ER or somehow get that person's needs met to try to address those issues earlier on in this sequence of events," Willie said.

Leskey commented that Tri-County Healthcare does have several mental health providers on staff right now that want to be part of the solution. Judge Robertson said that even if the emergency room did not have staff able to make the determination, that maybe there could be telemedicine services to make a determination. She repeated that the issue was not unique to Wadena County, but that it was a statewide issue that needed the Legislature to get on board.

Talk also dove into the steps of mental health care outside of crisis situations. Willie described work that's part of an Adult Mental Health Initiative. This has included bringing in a transition specialist to work with the mentally ill to find placement after acute episodes; a comprehensive re-entry project to help the mentally ill leaving a jail or mental health facility; supportive housing; and looking at a Department of Human Services request for proposals regarding crisis services.

These were steps to keep individuals out of state inpatient beds or at least the more severe settings. As Willie pointed out, those acute services are expensive, in same cases up to $1,800 a day. And if it's determined clinically appropriate for a person to be discharged, the county starts to pay the full cost as long as that person remains there.

Willie said the county needs to take a non-traditional look at the problem. That could involve more focus on preventative care, less on more beds.

"The focus has been so much on create more psych beds and that's why I wanted Mike (Willie) to update, it's not just the acute psych bed that's being done ... it's working on all these other pieces of that continuum of care," Leskey said. "Creating this acute psych hospital, that's not going to be a short-term, quick fix."

Even if the county did build a facility for the severely mentally ill in Wadena County, because of credentials, the beds would be open to anyone in the state, not just those Wadena County cases, Willie said. So to take a different look at the problem involves developing resources to stabilize people and move them out of crisis.

"Having that kind of middle spot, that second place between ER and acute mental health hospitalization seems to be effective in some cases," Willie said.

County attorney Kyra Ladd noted recent development that has made things more difficult includes a change to Mobile Crisis Outreach. The Mobile Crisis Outreach team provides mental health crisis services around-the-clock, 365-days-a year for children, adults and families. The crisis team's mental health professionals and practitioners show up, when called on through the Crisis Line and Referral Service, to directly help people at hospital emergency departments, homes, law enforcement facilities, and other settings throughout the community with crisis intervention, assessment, and stabilization services, according to the services website. But Ladd was informed recently that Mobile Crisis no longer goes into the jails. Leskey said a meeting in October would address this issue to determine what changes have occurred.

Wadena County Commission chair Sheldon Monson asked the committee to continue their efforts and perhaps bring forth some recommendations to the board.

Get help

Crisis Text Line offers free help for those who are having a mental health crisis or are contemplating suicide. Just text MN to 741741. Services are available 24/7 across Minnesota.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a toll-free number: 800-273-TALK (8255).

INFO BOX

State Hospital beds

Minnesota ranks second only to Iowa for the state with the lowest amount of state inpatient hospital beds per 100,000 people. Here's the 2016 numbers according to a report titled "Going, Going, Gone: Trends & Consequences of Eliminating State Psychiatric Beds."

• Iowa: 64 beds or 2/100,000

• Minnesota: 194 beds or 3.5/100,000

• Vermont: 25 beds or 4/100,000

• Arizona: 302 beds or 4.4/100,000