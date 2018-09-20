Wadena City Council: Preliminary 2019 tax levy approved

The levy showed a 1.38 percent decrease from 2018, or about $14,700 difference. The $1,051,548.79 property tax levy will pay for $65,000 in general obligation bonds; $199,407 in bonds for the 2015 SE sewer project; $278,788 for the 2015 SE stormwater project; $180,337 for the 2015 SE water project; and $328,015 for general fund costs.

According to city administrator Janette Bower, this levy can go down but cannot go up after approval. The levy is planned to be adopted at the Dec. 11 Truth in Taxation meeting.

WHRA tax levy

The council also unanimously approved the Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority tax levy. WHRA is authorized to levy .0144 percent of taxable market value property in the city of Wadena for collections. This funding is used for housing related programs and redevelopment projects in the city including fix up loans. The anticipated income from this levy is $21,570.

WDA tax levy

The council also unanimously approved the Wadena Development Authority mandatory tax levy and discretionary levy. The mandatory levy equals an amount of .01813 percent while the discretionary amount is .00282 percent of the estimated market value of property.

In other council action:

• The council approved the commercial refuse collection license application submitted by G&T Sanitation.

Representing the company were Tim and Rita Nolte. The Noltes, of Sebeka, said they serve the communities of Menahga, Sebeka, Nimrod and several surrounding townships.

Fees charged for service include $28 per month for two 32 gallon cans, picked up weekly for both residential and commercial customers. Other larger dumpsters were also available for monthly pickup for both residential and commercial customers for varying costs.

The husband and wife said they were farmers by trade, working to grow into the garbage collection service.

Officer resignation

Wadena City Council members approved a resignation submitted by Officer Aaron White during the regular council meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 11.

The resignation is official Oct. 31, 2018. White shared no details of the reason for resigning in his resignation letter only that he wanted to thank Chief Naomi Plautz and city administrator Janette Bower for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Wadena as a police officer.

White has been with the department since Dec. 2013.

Other recent changes to police department staff involved hiring Aaron Schiller as a full-time officer. He was previously part-time. This change came after Officer Nick Grabe was hired as the new School Resource Officer, sharing his time between the WDC School District, M State and Freshwater Education District, and the city of Wadena during summer months.

The police department began recruiting for a replacement for Officer White. Chief Plautz said the resignation was not unexpected, but could not share any further details. The department typically has a staff of nine full-time officers as well as about 10 part-time officers.

In other actions:

• The council approved a recommendation from Maslowski Wellness and Research Center director Eric Robb to hire Eugene Skoog as a part-time maintenance person.

• The council approved step increases for Mike Cottrell and Jayne Koranda.

• The Fire Department is applying for a grant for a gear drier. The city council approved moving forward with the grant knowing that the city is responsible for a 10 percent match of the cost for equipment. The grant is for up to $8,000. Any amount over that would be covered by the city. The cost would come out of the fire department equipment fund. The gear dryer and washer grants made available to fire departments was put in place in order to help buy equipment that helps remove harmful contaminants from gear. Since 2015, the first year of the Turnout Gear washer/Extractor Program, the Department of Public Safety has awarded over $500,000 to over 60 MN fire departments for the purchase of turnout gear washers/extractors.

• The council heard from Wadena resident Kent Scheer who spoke during the public input meeting to once again bring up his request that the city be prepared to use the space opened up at the intersection of Hwys 71 and Hwy 10. He hoped the area could be opened to allow for a clear view into downtown Wadena. He hoped the city might put together a committee to explore options moving forward.

• The council heard from local resident Toby Pierce who brought up several items of concern including the sign at Travelers Park, which is still not operational. Pierce volunteered to work to get the sign fixed. Mayor George Deiss told Pierce he didn't want him to get involved. Pierce aso brought up that the city would consider making tobacco purchases illegal to those under age 21 in the city. Pierce also brought up that he has witnessed excessive amounts of loud vehicles in the community. He hoped more could be done to control those vehicles with excessive noise. He also brought up his hope that Wadena's entry signs should be updated. Deiss told Pierce the idea would not be in the 2019 budget as there was not room for such capital projects in the budget. Pierce also brought up that he has witnessed many bicycle riders using sidewalks and cautioned that this was a dangerous thing for those pedestrians on the sidewalks. He felt, maybe people did not understand that they could not ride bike on the sidewalks.

• In council reports, council member Deb Wiese asked about plant growth around the new fence at the Wadena Airport. Public Works director Dan Kovar said the fence has all been sprayed to kill plants now. They waited to spray until the new grass had time to get fully established around the perimeter.

• Wadena development director/fire chief Dean Uselman noted that Mercury Mosaics, a tile manufacturer, is making a site visit to Wadena this month to review a building they may develop their business in. He also noted he has been working with Super One grocery store on creating a plan for their planned rebuild of their old building in Wadena. Putting on his fire department hat, he noted the department is busy with a gun raffle and calendar fundraiser.

• Deiss indicated that people have been stepping over the chain now closing off access to the historic band stand in Burlington Northern Park. It was suggested a new sign is needed and Kovar brought up enforcement for those entering the shelter. One suggestion was to schedule Wi-Fi at the park to turn off during the evening hours, when the park is closed to the public. Currently Wi-Fi is accessible from the Depot building.