Splash pad still need funds to move forward

At a cost of $105,000, the project has received funds and donations dedicated towards the construction, but there remains a need for about $55,000. They applied for a $50,000 grant from the Minnesota DNR but were recently notified they were not selected for those funds. Kovar said they can keep applying for that grant.

According to Kovar, they also applied for a $50,000 grant through the McKee Foundation but have not heard back.

Kovar noted that the city has dedicated $25,000 towards the project if the park board comes up with the other $30,500.

The splash pad would be located to the north of the current wading pool. Kovar said the current wading pool does get a fair amount of use and the splash pad is expected to make it an even more popular place.