The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid for a train locomotion engine on fire at the intersection crossing at Hwy 10 and Hwy 75 on Monday, Jan. 17.

Bluffton Fire Department had extinguished the train engine upon arrival of the Wadena Fire Department first due engine. Other units stayed to assist if the train engine would reignite while they would travel with the disabled engine to Staples Railway, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release. There was no further incident.

The incident took less then 30 minutes in duration. Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office also responded to this incident.