HEWITT — A member of the Hewitt Fire and Rescue team has started an online fundraiser to raise funds for a family who lost a business and home to a fire on Christmas Eve morning.

The family lost their possessions including Christmas presents in the fire. Go to GoFundMe.com and search for Hewitt, MN, to find the fundraiser started by Eric Samuelson. They have a goal of raising $10,000.

Fire departments from around the region responded to the early morning fire that destroyed the mechanic's shop in Hewitt.

Crews responded at around 4 a.m. to for a structure fire at the former Denim & Diamonds Bar at 316 N Front St. While Hewitt, Wadena, Verndale, Bertha and Staples departments poured water on the structure it was completely lost, according to the Wadena Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was not yet released.