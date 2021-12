HEWITT — Fire departments from around the region responded to an early morning fire that destroyed a mechanic's shop here on Christmas Eve.

Crews responded at around 4 a.m. to Hewitt for a structure fire at the former Denim & Diamonds Bar at 316 N Front St. While Hewitt, Wadena, Verndale, Bertha and Staples departments poured water on the structure it was completely lost, according to the Wadena Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was not yet released.