The Wadena Fire Department has established a benefit account for donations to the displaced residences of the Oct. 20 fire.

The fire broke out on Wednesday around 11 a.m. at the apartments above All Around Divas, Lorna's Beauty Shop and Brink's Jewelry. While smoke rolled down mainstreet, Wadena and Verndale firefighters quickly knocked down the active fire.

The fire displaced seven individual apartment units that were deemed uninhabitable due to smoke damage as well as minor water damage to two units. The Red Cross helped with initial funds for the fire victims.

In addition to the apartment damage, KSKK Radio and All Around Divas Boutique received smoke damage, and Lorna’s Salon received smoke and water damage. The Taste of Columbia and the apartments above also received smoke damage.

Donations can be made at any of the Wadena State Bank branch locations in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek. You can also mail donations to Wadena State Bank, Attn: Jefferson St Apartment Fire Victims, PO Box 191, Wadena, MN 56482.

The proceeds will be divided to the fire victims within the next month.