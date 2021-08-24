The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a grass fire in the ditch south of County Road 13 on the west side of Hwy 71 in Redeye Township, near Sebeka, on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The fire began on the southside of a driveway and jumped the driveway due to wind gusts around 5 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The fire continued north towards County Road 13 and was quickly put out by the fire departments.

No structures or persons were injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the release.

Assisting on scene was the Sebeka Fire Department, Menahga Fire Department, Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota State Patrol.