WADENA — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday, Aug. 1, and life saving efforts were unsuccessful after two adults were pulled from the home in Wadena Township.

The two victims of the fire were identified as spouses Michael and Paula Black, who lived in the residence off 111th Ave. in Wadena Township. Michael, 46, graduated from Verndale High School, while Paula, 42, is a Vergas native. The victims have four children. Based on reports, a 13-year-old was on scene with the parents and survived with burns sustained from the fire.

Friends and family hearing of the news have shared of their great friendships, love for family and their humor, supportive and understanding natures and adventures they went on together.

"In our family our cousins are our first friends," Jamie Black Brown said about her cousin Michael in a Facebook post. "Memories of riding in the wagon with you on Grandma and Grandpa Black's farm, running around in the barn, or seeing how many of us we could pack into the back of that Chevy Luv pickup are things I cherish. I am so grateful to have known Paula she was such a shining light. I will miss you always, your whit, humor and laugh. But most of all your gentleness and love for everyone."

As of August 3, fire personnel were still trying to determine the cause of the fire, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office release.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 3:50 a.m. after notification of the house fire located in Section 32 of the township, according to the sheriff's release.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel on Sunday morning, a juvenile, the couple's son, was located outside the residence with minor burns. The home was fully engulfed at that time, according to the Wadena Fire Department. Fire department personnel entered the residence and located two adults inside the house. They were removed from the residence, and life saving measures were performed. The efforts were unsuccessful and the parents were pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile was transported to Tri-County Health Care for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later, according to the release.

The scene remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office. Also assisting on scene were the Wadena Police Department, Verndale and Deer Creek fire departments, Tri-County Health Care Ambulance, Bertha Ambulance, Karvonen Funeral Home, and Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative.

The victims were transported by Karvonen Funeral Home to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Funeral arrangements are pending with Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.