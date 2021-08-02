The Wadena Fire Department responded to a mutual aid fire request on Sunday, Aug. 1 to a shop fire in Bluffton Bluffton Township.

Upon arrival, the shop on County Hwy 144 was fully engulfed and a nearby house was on fire in the attic and roof from extension of the shop. Both the shop and house appear to be a total loss, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were on scene for about three and a half hours.

Also assisting Bluffton Fire Department was the Sebeka, New York Mills, Deer Creek and Menahga Fire Departments.

The fire cause is under the investigation of the Bluffton Fire Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.