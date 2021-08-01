WADENA — Multiple fire departments responded to house fire Sunday, Aug. 1, and life saving efforts were unsuccessful after two adults were pulled from the home in Wadena Township.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 3:50 a.m. after notification of the house fire located in Section 32 of the township, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a juvenile was located outside the residence with minor burns. The home was fully engulfed at that time, according to the Wadena Fire Department. Fire department personnel entered the residence and located two adults inside the house. The two adults were removed from the residence, and life saving measures were performed. The efforts were unsuccessful and the two adults were pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile was transported to Tri-County Health Care for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later, according to the release.

The scene remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office. Also assisting on scene were the Verndale and Deer Creek fire departments, Tri-County Health Care Ambulance, Bertha Ambulance, Karvonen Funeral Home, and Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending proper notification to family. The victims were transported by Karvonen Funeral Home to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.