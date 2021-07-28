No one was injured in the fire that was reported at about 3 p.m., 3 miles north of Nimrod in Orton Township, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

Responding units arrived on scene to find a meadow on fire, along with a tractor, baler and numerous round bales. DNR Forestry, along with Sebeka and Menahga fire departments, responded to fight the blaze. Once the fire was contained, fire personnel worked with the owner of the bales and numerous neighbors to extinguish the round bales.

The exact cause of the fire was not determined at the time of this release. Additional agencies assisting the sheriff’s office were the Sebeka Police Department, Tri-County Ambulance, and Minnesota DNR-Enforcement.