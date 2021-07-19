The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a large building fire in Compton Township, Otter Tail County on Saturday, July 17.

The initial report around midnight was a passerby observed what was believed to have been a large building fire. Upon arrival of law enforcement, the fire was located and was determined to be a large garbage pile burning. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

Deer Creek Fire Department also assisted with the fire as mutual aid as well as the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department and Tri-County Health Care EMS.