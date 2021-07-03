The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the fire at about 2:30 p.m. in section 11 of Lyons Township. Deputies arrived on scene to find a grass fire and numerous round hay bales on fire. Minnesota DNR Forestry soon arrived and contained the fire to keep it from spreading. Sebeka Fire Department worked to extinguish the round bales. Bulldozers and an excavator were brought in to bury the bales in order to extinguish the flames.

The Sheriff’s Office learned the property owner had been using a tractor to cut grass and noticed the fire in an area he had previously been working. He worked at trying to stop the flames from spreading before a call was placed to 911.

No injuries reported. The property owner was checked and cleared by paramedics on scene.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. The tractor’s exhaust is suspected of causing the grass fire. An estimated 400-plus round hay bales were lost in the fire.

Menahga, Verndale and Staples Fire Department assisted with mutual aid. Also assisting was Tri-County Ambulance Service.

The fire danger remains extreme as of Saturday, July 3, in much of central and northeast Minnesota. To help ensure public safety and protect natural resources, burning restrictions are in effect for the southern portion of Beltrami county and all of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.