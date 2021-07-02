The Wadena Fire Department fielded the following 11 calls for service in the month of June.

June 1

Crews responded to a multiple vehicle accident with injuries in the city of Wadena. The accident on south Hwy 71 required traffic control and cleanup. One party was injured riding a motorcycle. State Patrol handled crash.

June 4

Crews responded to a report of an outdoor fire in the mulch at Maslowski Wellness Center in Wadena. The fire was out upon arrival of first due truck. The fire burned a small area of mulch and melted a Rotary Peace Pole. The fire was determined to have started from a cigarette butt that kindled the mulch. The unintentional fire was caused from warm temperatures and winds that ignited the cigarette.

June 11

Crews responded to provide mutual aid to Sebeka Fire Department for a sawmill fire in Otter Tail County. Units were on scene for several hours assisting with multiple agencies.

June 15

Crews responded to a report of fire on the railroad tracks west of Wadena in Compton Township. The small fire was extinguished with no damage to the railroad tracks. Fire was determined to have started from a rail cleaning unit that was in the area within an hour of the call.

June 16

Crews responded to a report of a gas leak in Wadena Township. Upon arrival, units learned a contractor had been digging a septic system tank and hit an unlocated gas line. Fire personnel were able to temporarily cap the line until Minnesota Energy Resources responded.

June 19

Crews responded to a two-vehicle accident for cleanup of hazardous matter from roadway and debris and traffic control within the city of Wadena.

June 21

Department took part in a controlled burn of a vacant home in Leaf River Township. The home was burned to the ground.

June 22

Department responded to a report of a possible rekindle of fire from control burn prior night. Upon arrival reporting party said she could observe smoke and small flame from the basement. Fire was under control. Units put 2,000 gallons of water on the basement to cool down the burnt material from the night prior. Tanker truck also responded next morning with additional 6,000 gallons of water to cool down basement as well.

June 25

The department responded to 1400 block of Homecrest Ave SE for a grass fire. Units arrived to find backyard on fire. A homeowner was burning brush in a fire ring and a spark ignited dry grass in the yard. Small shed received minor damage.

June 25

Crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Wadena. While there they extricated a victim from a vehicle and provided traffic control.