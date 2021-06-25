On Friday, June 25 at 11:13 a.m. the Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire at the 1400 block of Homecrest Avenue SE in Wadena.

Upon arrival, there was a quickly moving grass fire in a backyard. The fire burnt approximately a 100 yard by 50 yard area. The fire traveled within a couple yards of the house and burnt a small corner of a shed, according to a fire department news release.

The fire was caused by a small 3x3 campfire ring that the homeowners were using to burn a small amount of brush. This sparked the dry grass around the ring, as the release stated. Fire department personnel were on scene for less then 45 minutes.

There were no injuries in result of this incident, according to the release.

Wadena Fire Department was assisted by the Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, and Tri-County Ambulance.