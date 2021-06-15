On the morning of Tuesday, June 15 the Wadena Fire Department went to a small fire on the BNSF Railway right of away in Compton Township in Otter Tail County.

Upon arrival, fire units observed a small fire burning in the middle of the railroad tracks. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a fire department news release. There was no apparent damage to the railroad tracks.

The fire was caused from a railway track cleaning engine that was cleaning the tracks in the area shortly before the fire, according to the news release.

Fire units were on scene for less than 30 minutes.