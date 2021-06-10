The fire burned a large portion of lawn to the north and east of the residence in section 17 of Aldrich Township. Verndale Fire Department was on scene and Minnesota DNR later arrived to help, according to a Wadena County news release.

Northeast of the residence were three burn barrels that were actively burning and clearly the cause of the grass fire. The fire to the grass spread north throughout the property and continued to the north of the fence line. On scene were outbuildings that sustained no damage along with no report of injuries.

The property owner did admit to lighting the burn barrels not realizing it would spread. Verndale Fire Department personnel battled the grass fire until approximately 12:40 p.m. before it was extinguished, according to the news release.

To date, Wadena County and surrounding counties remain in "very high" fire danger, according to the Minnesota DNR. This means that fires start easily and spread at a very fast rate. Wadena County has burning restrictions in place and a burning permit can only be obtained by variance permit as of Thursday, June 10.