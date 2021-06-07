The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Monday, June 7, covering northern Minnesota. This alert means critical fire weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity, are forecast to occur.

Counties in this Fire Weather Watch include: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and St. Louis.

Wadena, Otter Tail, Becker and Hubbard counties and most counties in northwest Minnesota are in an extreme fire danger, according to the Minnesota DNR. That means the fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please stay tuned to possible forecast and alert updates, including Red Flag Warnings.

