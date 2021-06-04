With extreme fire risk conditions across northern Minnesota today, the National Weather Service has expanded a Red Flag Warning to include the following counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, St. Louis, Wadena and Wilkin.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect today for Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties. according to a Minnesota DNR news release.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 9 p.m. Friday.

Check the statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions webpage, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates daily.