The Wadena Fire Department will be conducting a series of control burns on Monday, May 10, starting at 5 p.m. The burns will be in section 15 of Compton Township in Otter Tail County, under a variance permit from the DNR.

You will see smoke just southwest of the municipal airport and a heavy presences of fire apparatus trucks in the area.

The fire department asks that you avoid this area during the control burning time which should take approximately three hours. This allows the department to keep roadways clear and safe for them to maneuver vehicles around the area.

There will be videos and pictures posted afterwards.

The department thanks the community for their cooperation in avoiding this area.