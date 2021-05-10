The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m. on the 1100 block of SE Second Street. Upon arrival Wadena Fire Department units observed a small fire outside the structure that was started from inside a garbage can outside the house, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release. Damage was done to the stucco siding and two doors. Units were on scene for less than one hour.

The fire was ruled unintentional and caused from unknown combustion inside the garbage can. Also assisting the Wadena Fire Department were the Verndale Fire Department, Tri County Health Care EMS, Wadena Police Department, and Wadena Light & Water.