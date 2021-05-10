Crews came out in force to fight a fully engulfed shop fire southwest of Sebeka Friday, May 7.

The farm located at 25663 115th Avenue in Sebeka reportedly had a barn/shop on fire at 2:07 p.m. When first responders arrived the building was fully engulfed.

Those first arriving were notified there were propane tanks, fuel cans, and some equipment inside. Units began fire suppression to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours. Wadena Fire Department responded with six apparatus trucks and 16 firefighters. The incident is under the investigation of the Sebeka Fire Department for determination of cause and origin.

Also assisting on the scene were the Menahga Fire Department, Sebeka Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena County Drone Team, and Tri County Heath Care EMS.