REMER, Minn. -- A 1-year-old boy died in a house fire near Remer on Friday morning, with four others escaping unharmed, according to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire at 1:46 a.m. on Friday, May 7, in the area of Ghe We Zance Lane Northeast, in Boy Lake Township near rural Remer, which is about 30 miles east of Walker.

Upon arrival, deputies found a residential duplex engulfed in flames and they began checking the residence, which was filled with smoke and fire. Deputies were able to locate one adult female who was in a bedroom in the residence and quickly got her out safely, the release said.

The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department and Remer Fire Department later arrived on the scene and began to extinguish the fire.

The investigation indicates that an adult female and three children were able to escape the fire before responders arrived, however, authorities found a 1-year-old juvenile male inside the residence deceased, the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the fire investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.