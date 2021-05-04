Wadena Fire Department fielded the following seven calls for service in the month of April.

April 2

Responded to Deer Creek Township to a report of a large wildland fire. They provided mutual aid for Deer Creek Fire Department. Roughly 300 acres burnt and no structures or injuries were reported. Provided assistance along with DNR Fire and Henning Fire Department.

April 6

Responded to a grass fire on the southside of Wadena's city limits with a camper on fire. Crews extinguished the grass fire and camper, which was fully engulfed. Camper was a total loss. Fire was caused from garbage being burnt that sparked nearby grass on fire.

April 7

Responded to a report of a house fire with one victim still inside for automatic mutual aid with Verndale Fire Dept.

Units arrived to assist with extinguishment of the fire and search of victim. Victim was located and transported by EMS staff.

April 11

Dispatched to vehicle smoking from under motor compartment in city of Wadena. Firefighters responded, but no fire was found. Vehicle appeared to have blown a radiator hose.

April 22

Took part in three controlled burns of native grass; two at the Whitetail Run Golf Course and one in Leaf River Township, burning hay stubble.