The Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to the report of the brush fire at 6:02 p.m. at the Wadena County Solid Waste Transfer Station, according to a Wadena Fire Dept. news release.

Upon arrival, units found a fully engulfed brush pile not near any structures. Firefighters extinguished the fire and, with the assistance of the solid waste supervisor, they were able to pull apart the pile with a loader tractor. The fire was determined to have started from smothering embers from a previous control burn on the pile approximately a week ago. Wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures with fresh fuel piled on the brush pile rekindled the blaze.

Wadena Fire Department responded with 10 firefighters and four apparatus trucks to extinguish the fire. Fire personnel were on scene for less than an hour.