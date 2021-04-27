HENDRUM, Minn. — The Norman County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 66-year-old man found dead in an April 23 house fire.

Investigators found the body of Robert Torkelson after a fire broke out at his house in Hendrum. The fire started on a living room couch and appeared to be ignited by smoking materials, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials took the body to the University of North Dakota Department of Forensic Pathology in Grand Forks for an autopsy. Results are pending.

Hendrum is a town near the North Dakota border, about 25 miles north of Moorhead.