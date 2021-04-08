VERNDALE -- A 1-year-old child suffered unknown injuries, and her mother was injured trying to rescue her in a house fire Wednesday night.

At this time, the status of both individuals is unknown.

The fire was reported at about 9:42 p.m. at 406 NW Brown St. At the time of the initial call, the reporting party stated there was still a child inside the home. Deputies, officers from the Wadena Police Department and a Verndale firefighter responded to the scene and observed flames were present at an upstairs window, where the child was reported to be, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. Several attempts were made to locate the child but heat and smoke made the area inaccessible.

The Verndale Fire Department arrived on scene together with the Wadena Fire Department and they were able to gain access through an upstairs window. A short time later, the child was located and transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital. The child, a 1-year old girl, was later flown out to Hennepin County Medical Center, which has a specialized burn unit.

The child’s mother was also transported to Tri-County Hospital by Staples ambulance. She attempted to go upstairs to the bedroom where the child was but was unsuccessful in locating the child. She was treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

This incident is still under investigation by the Verndale Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office. The current status of individuals involved is unknown.

Assisting on scene was the Verndale Fire Department, Wadena Fire Department, Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Tri-County Ambulance, Staples Ambulance, State Fire Marshall’s Office and Minnesota Power.