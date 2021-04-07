Emergency crews responded to the fire just after 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, on the 1800 block of US Highway 71 south in Wadena. Upon arrival of fire units on scene, firefighters observed a camper fully engulfed and a slow-moving grass fire, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the camper and running grass fire. There were no injuries in result of this incident and the camper was a total loss.

Personnel on scene determined the fire started from a garbage burn pile that ignited dry grass, which traveled to a nearby field and camper. Less than half acre was burned.

Wadena Fire Department responded with nine apparatus trucks with 19 firefighters. Assisting on scene was Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Verndale Police Department, and MN DNR Fire Department.