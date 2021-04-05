The Deer Creek Fire Department was assisted by Wadena and Henning Fire Departments and the Minnesota DNR in the blaze that involved no structures, according to Deer Creek fire chief Travis Collins.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. during high winds and extremely dry conditions. The fire started off 280th Street and followed the edge of a stream, burning all the way up to Hwy 29 to the west and along 565th Ave. to the east. No one was injured and the cause of the fire was not determined.

The high fire dangers continued into Monday with burning restrictions in place since March 29. Rain appears to be on the way this week to provide some relief to the extremely dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.