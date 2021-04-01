Responded to a report of structure fire within Wadena. Firefighters extinguished small fire on exterior of house. Small amount of damage was reported to the siding on the residence. Fire under investigation of Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. Wadena Fire Dept. was assisted by the Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriffs’ Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

March 2

Responded to a garage filling with smoke within Wadena. Units arrived and observed a small planter pot with peat moss smoking and smothering. Firefighters removed the planter from inside the garage and removed smoke. No damage reported to the garage.

March 4

Responded to a report of commercial fire alarm in Wadena Township. Units were canceled upon arrival.

March 13

Dispatched to general fire alarm in Wadena. Were canceled by alarm company upon arrival.

March 17

Dispatched to assist Tri County Health Care EMS personnel with a lift assist of a patient in Wadena Township. Provided assistance.

March 20

Responded to a report of a several outbuildings on fire for automatic mutual aid for Verndale Fire Department in Wadena Township. Upon arrival on scene on two outbuildings were on fire with one already collapse to the ground. Provided manpower and water support for Verndale Fire Department. Incident was handled by Verndale Fire Department.

March 30

Responded to a 911 call of a garage fire within Wadena. Upon arrival first engine observed a small fire coming from inside the garage. Firefighters extinguished the fire which was contained to rubbish material and a chair and damage to the garage door. Damage was limited to a garage door, chair, rubbish debris, and minor smoke damage. Fire was ruled undetermined at this time. WFD was assisted by Wadena Police Dept, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena County Emergency Management, and Minnesota State Patrol.