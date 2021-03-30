The report of a mobile home on fire came in at 2:25 a.m., Tuesday, March 30, in section 24 of Lyon's Township. Lyon's Township is located northeast of Verndale.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that there were several live power lines that were across the roadway. It appeared that the high winds blew a tree over that damaged the power lines and knocked them down.

There was a mobile home that was fully engulfed and approximately 3 acres of grass and woodland that was burning, along with other pieces of old machinery and equipment, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Sebeka and Verndale Fire Departments along with Minnesota DNR Forestry Fire battled the fire in 23-mile per hour winds. The mobile home along with several other pieces of machinery and equipment were damaged in the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Sebeka Fire Department, Verndale Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forestry Fire and Todd Wadena Electric Coop.