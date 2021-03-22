The Verndale Fire Department responded to a fire call Saturday, March 20, just after 11 a.m.

The Wadena Fire Department provided mutual aid and they worked together to fight a fire in multiple outbuildings at the property near the 11000 block of 151st Ave. southwest of Verndale in Wadena Township. Strong wind gusts of nearly 30 mph pushed the flames to make quick work of the structures.

Upon arrival, one of the buildings was fully engulfed and another with a working fire. A total of four Wadena apparatus trucks responded with nine firefighters to assist Verndale Fire Department.

There were no injuries but buildings were a total loss.