The fire was reported at a home located at 413 Second Street NW. No one was injured and the fire was confined to a small portion of the exterior.

Currently this incident is under the investigation of the Wadena Fire Department, Wadena Police Department, and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office according to a news release from the Wadena Fire Department. More information will be released at a later date.

Wadena Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and Verndale Fire Department were called for mutual aid to fight the fire. Verndale was canceled shortly after the first page.

Tuesday morning report of smoke

The Wadena Fire Department was again dispatched at 8:42 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, to the 600 block of 4th St NW for a garage filled with smoke. Upon arrival fire personnel found inside the garage a small amount of peat moss smothering inside a planter, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release. There was no active fire.

Fire personnel removed hazard from garage and cleared. There were no injuries or damage during this incident. Assisting the Wadena Fire Department was Wadena Police Department and Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.