Feb. 3

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries in Leaf River Township

Department responded to a report of a pickup pulling a horse trailer colliding with a semi on US Hwy 71 NB. Fire personnel responded to provide manpower for clean up and direct traffic. No injuries were reported. Crash was handled by Minnesota State Patrol.

Feb. 9

Dispatched and cancelled enroute in Wadena

Crew members responded to a report of a commercial general fire alarm. Units were canceled upon arrival.

Feb. 11

Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional in Compton Township

Responded to a report of commercial fire alarm with possible fire. Due to nature of call and size of building Verndale and Bluffton fire departments were also paged. Upon arrival fire personnel investigated location of alarm and found no fire. Units were canceled from mutual aid departments.

Feb. 12

Dispatched and cancelled enroute in Compton Township

Dispatched to general fire alarm. Were canceled by alarm company upon arrival. Were out at business earlier the following morning for similar call for service.

Feb. 20

Alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional in Compton Township

Dispatched to a report of a general fire alarm. Responded with units and arrived on scene and found no fire. Were met by keyholder and advised that they are still having problems with alarm system. Third call for service to business within two weeks. No emergency, cleared.

Feb. 23

Building fire- provide mutual aid in Meadow Township

Responded to a report of a trailer house fire east of Sebeka 4 miles and were requesting mutual aid of water and manpower. Upon arrival house was fully engulfed. Provided mutual aid for under 2 hours for Sebeka Fire Department. Menahga Fire Dept also responded as mutual aid. House was a total loss.

Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO in Leaf River Township

Responded to a 911 call of CO alarms going off in house with reporting party evacuated from residence. Units arrived and ran CO monitors through house and were unable to detect CO levels. Advised homeowner to replace CO detectors and call again if they go off.

Feb. 27

Smoke scare, odor of smoke in Wadena

Responded to a report of a 911 call stating there was a structure fire behind Casey’s General Store. Upon arrival of units, fire personnel investigated and found no smoke or fire. There was only one 911 call on this incident. Verndale Fire Dept was paged as automatic mutual aid. Units cleared after searching area and determined nothing found.