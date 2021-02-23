Emergency crews were dispatched to a trailer house fire just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, east of Sebeka.

Reports came in that the trailer home on the 16000 block of County Road 12 was fully engulfed upon Sebeka Fire Department's arrival. Everyone was out of the home, according to the caller reporting the fire. Within minutes more crews and a tanker truck were called in to assist from the Wadena Fire Department. Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was a complete loss. No one was injured, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

Crews were assisted by Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments, West Central Telephone Association, Tri-County Ambulance, Minnesota Power and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

This case is pending investigation with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.