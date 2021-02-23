Emergency crews were dispatched to a trailer house fire just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, east of Sebeka.

Reports came in that the trailer home on the 16000 block of County Road 12 was fully engulfed upon Sebeka Fire Department's arrival. Within minutes more crews and a tanker truck were called in to assist from the Wadena Fire Department.

As of this morning it was unknown if anyone was injured in the fire. Crews were assisted by Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments, West Central Telephone Association, Tri-County Ambulance, Minnesota Power and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.