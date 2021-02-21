Terri Gaarsland was found unresponsive inside the home, which was owned by Steven Beheng, 59, of Miltona, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received simultaneous calls shortly before 6 a.m. Feb. 21 about a structure fire at 316 First Street in Miltona and that there was heavy smoke and visible flames.

The Miltona Fire Department was first to arrive at the fire with Parkers Prairie and Carlos fire departments providing mutual aid. Firefighters were told that the house was occupied. Miltona firefighters found Gaarsland and despite showing no signs of life, efforts were made to revive the victim. The efforts were unsuccessful.

The state Fire Marshal's Office was notified, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alexandria Fire Department, North Ambulance Service and Parkers Prairie Ambulance were also on the scene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lind Family Funeral and Cremation Services.




