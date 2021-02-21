One person is dead after a fire Sunday morning in Miltona.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received simultaneous calls about a structure fire on First Street in Miltona with heavy smoke and visible flames.

At 5:55 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, the Miltona Fire Department was first to arrive at the fire with Parkers Prairie and Carlos fire departments providing mutual aid. Firefighters learned that the house may be occupied. Miltona firefighters found one person without signs of life. Efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

The state Fire Marshal's Office has been notified, and the fire's cause is under investigation. Victim information is being withheld until the family notifications are made.

Alexandria Fire Department, North Ambulance Service and Parkers Prairie Ambulance were also on the scene.



