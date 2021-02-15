A home was lost to a fire during the night of Saturday, Feb. 13, near the city of Nimrod.

A 911 caller notified the Wadena County Sheriff's Office of the house on fire at 11:21 p.m. in section 7 of Lyons Township, south of Nimrod.

When the deputy arrived he found that that there was a single-level dwelling with the roof engulfed in flames. The flames quickly spread to other parts of the structure, according to the sheriff's office news release. The occupant of the house was already out when the deputy arrived. The occupant indicated to the deputy that the fire started in an attic space near the wood stove pipe.

Sebeka and Menahga Fire departments responded and fought the blaze in -23 degree temps. The house was a complete loss.

Also on scene were the Sebeka Police Department and Tri-County Ambulance.