A machine shed near Battle Lake was heavily damaged by smoke from a fire that started in a vehicle that was stored inside.

The fire was reported at 11:42 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, near the 1400 block of Otter Tail County Highway 81.

The fire appeared to have spread from a vehicle inside of the machine shed; but the cause of the vehicle fire was still unknown Monday.

While both the building and the other contents of the building were undamaged by the fire, the vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire.

No one was injured by the fire.

Battle Lake Fire and Rescue, Ashby Fire and Rescue, and Millerville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.