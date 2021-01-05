GROVE CITY, Minn. — About 30 calves were killed Monday afternoon, Jan. 4, in a fire in rural Grove City, Minn., that also destroyed a building and its contents.

The fire was reported at 1:55 p.m. Monday in the 51000 block of 310 Street, in Swede Grove Township.

According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, a fire in a shop, owned by Gregory Jans, likely started when a welder was in use. The building and its contents were a complete loss and 25 to 30 calves were lost in the fire.

The Grove City Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Litchfield, Atwater and Paynesville.

No other injuries were reported.

