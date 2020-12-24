HENNING, Minn. — More than a thousand goats died Thursday morning, Dec. 24, when the barn they were housed in Otter Tail County caught on fire, authorities said in a news release.

About 3 a.m. Thursday, a fire was reported at a family farm in rural Henning, about 30 miles east of Fergus Falls, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the barn and goats, two or three tractors and nearby hay were destroyed in the fire. No people were injured, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were still working Thursday to learn what started the fire, though the sheriff's office said it did not appear suspicious.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.